Britt Lioness Club selling tasty treats to support area organizations

The 2021 fundraising event of the Britt Lioness Club is under way.

The women are selling pies, soups, cookies, puffins, and coffees. The pickup time for these items will be from 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Britt Municipal Building.

The Britt Lioness Club is a service organization. Money raised is donated to several local groups and businesses.

If not contacted by a member about this event, persons may place an order by calling Marlene Gray at 641-843-3680, Jeanice Kerns 641-843-3673, or Shirley Tegtmeyer at 641-843-3044.

