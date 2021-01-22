 Skip to main content
Britt Library safely offers programs, lifts spirits despite COVID-19
Britt Library safely offers programs, lifts spirits despite COVID-19

With the Britt Public Library allowing walk-in patrons that wear masks, several programs will be offered for students and adults alike.

The recently reopened Britt Public Library is allowing walk-in guests that wear masks during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and offering several programs, which include:

• "1,000 Books before Kindergarten" for newborns through preschoolers to help children learn pre-reading skills. Parents may sign up at any time and receive promotional materials.

• Monthly reading challenge for adults with a monthly prize drawing. The January challenge was to "read a book about books, reading or that revolves around a library.”. The monthly reading challenge will continue throughout 2021. The February Challenge is “Blind Date with a Book” and a selection of books will be available for checkout in brown paper wrappers.

• Fun bags for patrons checking out materials. In January this included a calendar of special days, pie recipes, a granola bar, hot cocoa mix, a bookmark, and a rubber duck. Each item helps celebrate a special day each month. The fun bags will be provided during the first week of each month for at least six months.

• “3-2-1 GO,” which is another program for elementary students. It will provide monthly take-home bags for children that include books, crafts, and a snack. Starting in February, this program will replace the library's "BLAST" programs that were held on early-out local school days. Children in Kindergarten through fifth grade may stop by the library any Wednesday each month to pick up a free bag.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

