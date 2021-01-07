Britt Library reopens to public with strict COVID-19 protocols

Patrons will be allowed to use the Britt City Library now on a limited basis.

On Jan. 5, the Britt City Council unanimously approved limited reopening of the library to the public. Strict COVID-19 safety requirements will remain in place.

The council determined that other city buildings and offices will remain closed at this time due to COVID-19.

Library visitors will be required to schedule an appointment in advance, wear a mask, and follow all other protocols for social distancing and hand sanitizing upon entering the building. Only one person at a time will be allowed in the reading section of the library.

Linda Friedrow made the request to reopen with the same safety precautions that were followed previously.

"We've had more people needing computer Internet access, but we sanitize the keyboards after every use," said Friedrow. "There is a need for some of the services and I was confident in the way we were handling this prior to shutting it down."

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0