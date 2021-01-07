 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Britt Library reopens to public with strict COVID-19 protocols
0 comments

Britt Library reopens to public with strict COVID-19 protocols

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Britt Public Library

The Britt Public Library will be giving out free grab-n-go lunches at the Britt Zion Church of the Nazarene on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 14.

 Grace Zaplatynsky

Patrons will be allowed to use the Britt City Library now on a limited basis.

On Jan. 5, the Britt City Council unanimously approved limited reopening of the library to the public. Strict COVID-19 safety requirements will remain in place.

The council determined that other city buildings and offices will remain closed at this time due to COVID-19.

Library visitors will be required to schedule an appointment in advance, wear a mask, and follow all other protocols for social distancing and hand sanitizing upon entering the building. Only one person at a time will be allowed in the reading section of the library. 

Linda Friedrow made the request to reopen with the same safety precautions that were followed previously.

"We've had more people needing computer Internet access, but we sanitize the keyboards after every use," said Friedrow. "There is a need for some of the services and I was confident in the way we were handling this prior to shutting it down."

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News