Britt Library receives national grant to start community engagement

“We are considering works of some regional authors,” said Friedow. “Having a regional appeal might draw in more of our community. This is something we hope to continue for years to come, so we may start with a novel. If it is lighter and not so serious or overwhelming, people may feel more comfortable talking about it.”

Library staff is hoping to start the ONE BOOK – ONE BRITT event in March or April 2021.

Friedow completed an ALA application process in the last quarter of 2020. She credited library staff Shannon Nielsen, Reta Klippling, Mary Swenson, and Kristy Pavelka for their efforts in keeping the library running smoothly through the COVID-19 pandemic and the grant application process, which has included numerous educational webinars.

She noted that an additional ALA webinar on marketing would provide library staff with training on marketing their event. The library plans to keep the public informed through social media, local radio stations, and area newspapers.