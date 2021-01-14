Britt Library receives national grant to start community engagement

Britt Public Library is one of the first 200 libraries nationwide chosen recently to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries.
The American Library Association (ALA) initiative helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library begin a “ONE BOOK - ONE BRITT” event. The library received notice of this honor before Christmas and announced the news on Jan. 5.
This ALA initiative is in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said library director Linda Friedow. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents better and help us build a happier and healthier community for our families.”
Friedow said the Britt Public Library qualified as a small, rural library based on being located in a community with a population of less than 15,000, not near a city with a population of 50,000 or greater.
As part of the grant, Britt Public Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill especially vital to library work today. Staff will then host a community book conversation with residents about a selected subject. The grant funds will be used to purchase books for distribution, purchase a public Zoom license, and potentially include the author in the discussion.
“We are considering works of some regional authors,” said Friedow. “Having a regional appeal might draw in more of our community. This is something we hope to continue for years to come, so we may start with a novel. If it is lighter and not so serious or overwhelming, people may feel more comfortable talking about it.”
Library staff is hoping to start the ONE BOOK – ONE BRITT event in March or April 2021.
Friedow completed an ALA application process in the last quarter of 2020. She credited library staff Shannon Nielsen, Reta Klippling, Mary Swenson, and Kristy Pavelka for their efforts in keeping the library running smoothly through the COVID-19 pandemic and the grant application process, which has included numerous educational webinars.
She noted that an additional ALA webinar on marketing would provide library staff with training on marketing their event. The library plans to keep the public informed through social media, local radio stations, and area newspapers.
Friedow said that this is the first time that the Britt Public Library has received this particular grant, but the library did also receive a separate $2,000 ALA grant last spring. The library used those funds to install a wifi booster that provides public Internet access throughout nearby City Park. The library’s expanded wireless Internet service range has been especially beneficial during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Friedow also noted that during the recent closing of Britt City Government offices, the library’s front entry way underwent floor renovation and painting. New rugs were also purchased. The library recently reopened to the public under strict COVID-19 safety protocols even though other Britt City offices remain closed.
Anyone who is interested in assisting or taking part in the library-initiated community conversation may contact any library staff member at 641-843-4245. Once a book title is confirmed, updates will be shared on the library’s Facebook page and website.
Participants in ONE BOOK – ONE BRITT will receive the chosen book sometime next spring and will meet, likely virtually, to engage in conversations after reading it.
More than 400 libraries across the county applied for the grant, according to ALA. Friedow said that an additional grant process under the same initiative will occur later this year in an effort to have even more of the nation’s libraries start community conversations in small and rural communities.
Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
In September 2020, ALA announced its plans to award nearly $2 million to small and rural libraries in 2020 and 2021 to help them address issues of concern in their communities. Up to 650 U.S. libraries in small and rural communities will receive $3,000 to tackle issues ranging from media literacy to COVID-19 safety to unemployment. The initiative is part of ALA’s longtime commitment to preparing library workers for the expanding role of libraries.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.