Britt learning center will hold Santa's Workshop for kids on Dec. 4

A Santa's Workshop event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on December 4 at the Hancock County Learning Center in Britt.

While the center has been in existence for more than five years, it transitioned to a non-profit entity in April 2021. This created new opportunities such as Santa's Workshop.

HCLC is seeking community donations to help support Santa's Workshop. The assistance may be financial or in the form of gift certificates or items for the workshop to assist area children.

HCLC is the largest daycare provider in Britt and is currently fully enrolled with a waiting list. It is seeking to expand in the future, according to a news release. HCLC also accepts childcare assistance, which allows many Britt families help in working and providing for their families.

The HCLC board is comprised entirely of current parents and non-profit status provides fundraising opportunities to help keep rates affordable.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0