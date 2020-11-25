Britt implements strong measures to curb COVID-19 spread

Arndorfer noted that on a daily basis now, many area hospitals are in a state of emergency due to COVID-19. He said that local communities must do something to help bring the numbers down, so hospitals, clinics, physicians, and the healthcare system are not overwhelmed.

He noted that MercyOne and its affiliated hospitals have enacted surge policies due to COVID-19 and that there have been some issues with having enough beds for COVID-19 patients. He stated that Hancock County Memorial Hospital is also administering surge protocols.

“They are doing a great job and they are still treating patients, but we need everyone to do whatever they can to be helpful and supportive of their efforts,” said Arndorfer.

The mayor noted that continued surges of COVID-19 would result in detrimental cutbacks to other non-emergency services as well. He cited a need to be proactive and do everything possible to stem the spread of the virus in the immediate absence of effective and widespread vaccine or treatment options.

Arndorfer said there is really a need to limit public exposures at this time from an operating standpoint in order to avoid possible quarantines or isolation for large numbers of city staff for up to two weeks at a time.