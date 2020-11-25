Britt implements strong measures to curb COVID-19 spread

A surge in COVID-19 cases across North Iowa Hancock County has led to Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer signing an emergency proclamation implementing increased Britt City government measures to slow the spread of the virus.
The measures went in effect on Nov. 23.
The proclamation declares that all Britt City buildings will be closed to public access until further notice. This includes City Hall, the fire station, police department, and public works department.
City staff will continue to work regular hours and residents may do business with the city via telephone by calling 641-843-4433, via email by using brittclerk.dsawyer@gmail.com, or by utilizing the payment options at https://brittiowa.com or the drop box outside Britt City Hall.
Britt City Council meetings will be held virtually via Zoom until further notice. Meeting access information will be posted on the doors of City Hall 24 hours before each meeting, on the City website, and on Facebook.
“The last three weeks, we’ve been seeing a lot more cases in Hancock County,” said Arndorfer. “Since the first emergency proclamation in March, we’ve been paying close attention to the numbers in addition to communicating with public health officials and hospital administrators. Governor Reynolds took steps in the right direction and may be doing more to address what we’re seeing, but more can still be done locally.”
Arndorfer noted that on a daily basis now, many area hospitals are in a state of emergency due to COVID-19. He said that local communities must do something to help bring the numbers down, so hospitals, clinics, physicians, and the healthcare system are not overwhelmed.
He noted that MercyOne and its affiliated hospitals have enacted surge policies due to COVID-19 and that there have been some issues with having enough beds for COVID-19 patients. He stated that Hancock County Memorial Hospital is also administering surge protocols.
“They are doing a great job and they are still treating patients, but we need everyone to do whatever they can to be helpful and supportive of their efforts,” said Arndorfer.
The mayor noted that continued surges of COVID-19 would result in detrimental cutbacks to other non-emergency services as well. He cited a need to be proactive and do everything possible to stem the spread of the virus in the immediate absence of effective and widespread vaccine or treatment options.
Arndorfer said there is really a need to limit public exposures at this time from an operating standpoint in order to avoid possible quarantines or isolation for large numbers of city staff for up to two weeks at a time.
“It’s a crisis,” said Arndorfer. “We’re really at that point right now. We don’t want to be doing this, but it is the right thing to do. The Council and I encourage everyone to follow the guidelines, social distance whenever you can, wear a mask, and don’t prolong this.”
The proclamation states that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Britt recognizes that some customers are unable to work. Therefore, the City is waiving late fees and delinquent water service reconnection fees for the rest of the year. Water service disconnections will continue without a payment agreement.
Limited library access still available
Arndorfer noted that the city did not want to prohibit library Internet access to citizens who need it, so the Britt Public Library will allow limited access for computer use by reservation only. Masks will be required.
The library will also be open for pick-up and drop-off only. Library staff will accept requests for loans and reservations via e-mail at brittpubliclibrary@mchsi.com or by phone at 641-843-4245. Returns must be placed in the exterior drop box.
Masks had already been required at Britt City Hall during the past several weeks prior to issuance of the new guidelines. Masks will now be required in all city buildings upon access.
Violations of the most recent or any proclamation of the Britt Mayor will be enforceable by the Britt Police Department and punishable as a simple misdemeanor under Section 372.14(2) of the Code of Iowa (2019).
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
