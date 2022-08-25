Britt honors Jerry Christensen for veterans, park, Hobo Days contributions

Jerry Christensen was awarded a Key to the City of Britt by Mayor Ryan Arndorfer during Hobo Days on Aug. 13. The recognition honored his decades of dedicated service to military veterans and the Britt community, including helping to make Hobo Days a premiere annual event.

“Jerry does a lot between the veterans and Hobo Days,” his wife Arlene Christensen said. “He does it all with a smile on his face. We returned to Britt in 1988 and he’s been active in everything since then.”

Jerry was born and raised in nearby Woden. He was an active member of the the military for 24 years total, serving in the U.S. Marines from 1961-67 and the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1988. He said Arlene’s late parents, Lloyd and Evelyn Holck, were from Britt and that prompted their return to the area at the time.

He started working in the lumber yard for about five years, worked for the school for 15 years as a custodian in Britt and Kanawha, and has been a member of American Legion Post 315 and VFW Post 4370 in Britt for 52 years. Their meeting space is located at the Veteran’s Park that he was instrumental in founding.

“When the mayor presented me with it on Saturday night of Hobo Days, he said it was for all of my community service, helping the veterans, and helping to start the park and get it built,” Jerry said. “It’s even got Hobo on the key.”

He noted that more than a decade ago, a community committee took over the Hobo Days planning and organization responsibilities. He has continued to serve on the committee, along with his daughter Amy (Paul) Boekelman, who serves as the committee’s president.

“She says, Dad, I need this or that, and I do it,” said Jerry after returning from a mile-long walk with her dog, Moses. “The Veteran’s Park was a spur of the moment idea on Hobo Days.”

He said Ron Monson had a storage shed there that had been a gas station and motorcycle shop, but was vacant. In 2011, the two men discussed Jerry’s concept, and how to get it started. By 2012, volunteers were excavating and hauling dirt. The project was flooded with dollars from the “named” sponsorship bricks.

Jerry noted the Iwo Jima World War II monument, which is a metal sculpture that was crafted by Jim Surat of Mason City, a donated Army soldier statue, and the ongoing contribution of a neighboring property owner, who maintains a fence painted with the words “One Nation under God.”

He said the Bubba Sorensen-painted Freedom Rock was moved from the corner of Second Street and Main to the park.

“It was sinking down in the ground,” he said. “It was just too heavy and it was settling. It didn’t have a good base on it. We dug about a five-foot hole for a concrete base for it here. We created a visitor’s book for the Freedom Rock in 2017. The last time I looked, there were about 500 people listed on that guest book.

Jerry has served as commander, finance officer, sergeant of arms, and membership committee chair during his years in the local Legion and VFW.

“It keeps me busy,” he said. “I basically just try to keep myself busy. I guess somebody thought I should be honored with a key to the city. It was a real honor. I was pretty choked up when they called me up there. I was very caught off guard with that one. Even my wife and daughter kept that secret from me.”

Jerry said another highlight was being on the committee for Veterans’ Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. He served as a guardian to participating veterans on at least five such flights. The flights started with World War II veterans and then expanded. He noted that about 10 people were selected to assist on the flights from Mason City, with each flight carrying more than 130 veterans.

He was also a committee member helping to welcome home Vietnam Veterans as part of Operation LZ at Heritage Park of North Iowa in Forest City some years ago. A portable Vietnam Memorial was transported to the event. Jerry called it a privilege to thank and welcome the veterans.