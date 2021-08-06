 Skip to main content
Britt Hobo Days returns Aug. 12-15 after COVID-19 cancellation last year
Hobo Days 6

Sparkles the Clown crafts a balloon scepter for a little girl during the 2019 Hobo Days festivities.

 Grace Zaplatynsky

Britt's 121st National Hobo Convention returns on Aug. 12-15 after a COVID-19 hiatus last year.

At 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, the Little Miss Britt contest will be held in the City Park gazebo, followed by the official fire lighting, four winds ceremony, and entertainment at the Hobo Jungle at 7 p.m.

At 9 a.m. on Aug. 13, a hobo memorial service is planned at Evergreen Cemetery, a 5 p.m. hobo poetry event will be held at the Hobo Jungle, followed by hobo entertainment.

On Aug. 14, main events will include a 7 a.m. 5k/10k in Lions Park, the 10 a.m. Hobo Days parade, and the 1 p.m. king and queen coronation in City Park. Two concerts will be held in Veteran's Park, starting at 6 p.m.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 15, a classic vehicle show will be held on Main Street, along with a band. There will be an 8 a.m. breakfast at the Britt Municipal Building and a historical society pie and ice cream social there from 1:30-4 p.m.

A carnival will be held on Main Street each day. For a full schedule of events, visit https://www.britthobodays.com.

What's a fair without fair food?
What's a fair without fair food?

