The Britt Hobo Days Association will sell hoagie sandwiches April 2-3 as part of its annual fundraising efforts.

Sandwiches will consist of ham, Coppa Cotta, bologna, and cheese on a six-inch bun. No special orders will be taken. Cost of sandwiches is three for $15, six for $20, or 12 for $30.

Sandwiches may be picked up at the Britt Municipal Building between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 2 or between 8 and 11 a.m. on April 3.

