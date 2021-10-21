 Skip to main content
Britt Harvest Hoedown is Oct. 28 with extended hours for downtown businesses

The Britt Harvest Hoedown will begin on Oct. 28 this year.

Participating downtown businesses, including stores and restaurants, will be open later for the event.

The event allows visitors and members of the local community who work during the day with an opportunity to patronize the downtown stores during the expanded hours. Many participating businesses decorate and hold in-store specials for patrons during the expanded evening hours.

Some participating businesses such as Gifts Sew Sweet will be open 8:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct 28, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, and 9 a.m.to noon on Oct. 30; the Cobbler Shoppe will be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 28, Swenson’s Hardware will be open 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, and Britt Bar & Grill will be open 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 28 with food and drink specials.

All participating businesses in this year's event were not yet known at press time. The annual event is sponsored by the Britt Chamber of Commerce.

