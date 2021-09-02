Britt fire fighters partner with MDA to fight muscular dystrophy

The Britt Fire Department is showing its continued support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Local fire department members are scheduled to kick off the MDA's annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign on Sept. 5.

According to an MDA news release, this helps to raise critical funds that can transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related muscle diseases. Continuing a 67-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community, fire fighters from Britt Fire are filling boots for MDA.

“We are thrilled to be back working with the Britt Fire Department again this year on Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” MDA National Manager Jillian Harper said. “The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”

Funds raised through Britt’s Fill the Boot efforts in 2021 will help the MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community.