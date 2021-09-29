Britt Fire Department raises nearly $2K for MDA Fill the Boot campaign

On Sept. 5, Britt fire fighters Filled the Boot for MDA thanks to the generosity of the Britt community. It helps continue a 67-year tradition of transforming lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

According to a news release, contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as educational programs and multi-disciplinary medical teams at the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. They also help send local kids to a transformative experience at MDA Summer Camp, which has continued virtually throughout the pandemic at no cost to families.