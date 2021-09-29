Britt Fire Department raises nearly $2K for MDA Fill the Boot campaign

Members of the Britt Fire Department recently gathered $1,740 in community donations during the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot campaign.
On Sept. 5, Britt fire fighters Filled the Boot for MDA thanks to the generosity of the Britt community. It helps continue a 67-year tradition of transforming lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.
According to a news release, contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as educational programs and multi-disciplinary medical teams at the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. They also help send local kids to a transformative experience at MDA Summer Camp, which has continued virtually throughout the pandemic at no cost to families.