Britt Fire Association's soup supper is Dec. 11 at City Hall

  • Updated
Chili.jpg

Firefighters will serve chili, oyster stew, vegetable beef soup, sandwiches, and more on Dec. 11 at Britt City Hall.

 Contributed Photo

The Britt Fire Association's annual soup supper will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Britt City Hall.

Firefighters will be serving chili, oyster stew, vegetable beef soup, sandwiches, cookies, and drinks for a free-will donation.

