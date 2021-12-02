Britt Fire Association's soup supper is Dec. 11 at City Hall

The Britt Fire Association's annual soup supper will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Britt City Hall.
Firefighters will be serving chili, oyster stew, vegetable beef soup, sandwiches, cookies, and drinks for a free-will donation.
