Britt Dollar General store is now open at new 501 Main Avenue North location

On Dec. 28, Dollar General announced that its newly-relocated store at 501 Main Avenue North in Britt is now open.

In a news release, Dollar General corporate management said that the new store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience upon which they have come to rely, just in a different location. The previous Britt Dollar General store location was 117 Main Avenue North.

In a statement, Dollar General officials said its stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others. In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Britt location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

Through its mission of serving others, the Britt Dollar General strives to be a good neighbor. It is committed to the community as evidenced by its unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The Britt store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General operated 17,683 stores in 46 states as of July 30, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0