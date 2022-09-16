Britt cruise will hold 2022 finale Sept. 21 with more shows planned in 2023

Thousands of people will flood downtown Britt for the last Britt Car, Truck, Bike and Tractor Cruise of 2022 between 6 and 10 p.m. on Sept. 21. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held the following Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The first two Britt shows, held July 20 and Aug. 17, each drew more than 3,500 people and 500 vehicles. Event organizer Jared Wingert of Mojo Productions in Britt said a fun, family atmosphere draws different vehicles and unique individuals with every show.

"We're in the car show community," Wingert said. "We know people and know their stories. We travel all over the state and into Minnesota. We do shows everywhere. We're just constantly on the road promoting this Britt show."

There will be many free activities for kids, including caricature artists, face painting, inflatable axe throwing, a photo booth, and a happy train. In addition, cotton candy and kettle corn will be free for all children. Adults may feast on cotton candy while enjoying the show, for a free-will donation.

Wingert, who has been involved in about 45 different car shows this season, said the upcoming Britt show will feature a $1,000 presentation pick of Mojo Productions. There will be many category trophies awarded under various sponsors, plus memorial trophies.

All the eateries and food trucks associated with this event are Britt-based. Wingert said it is an emphasis on buying local that he has not seen at any other show. He noted it is all about investing in the local community while providing a good show for all participants and spectators.

"It is a labor of love," he said. "We just trying to do something good for the kids and families and help Britt."

The Britt Chamber of Commerce is the title event sponsor for this year's season finale. There is already city approval for doing the shows again in 2023, so stay tuned.