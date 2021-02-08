Britt Council sets total max levy in anticipation of completed budget

The Britt City Council held a public hearing and unanimously approved a resolution establishing a $715,255 total maximum levy for affected property tax levies in Britt on Feb. 2.
Mayor Ryan Arndorfer and city administrator Deb Sawyer emphasized that setting the maximum levy is required by law and sets the absolute maximum amount the city can levy for the taxes. Arndorfer said the Britt City Council will address an actual budget amount once the city’s budget processes are completed.
The approved resolution states that the maximum property tax dollars requested in the total maximum levy for affected property tax levies for fiscal year 2021/2022 represents an increase of greater than 105 percent from the maximum property tax dollars requested for fiscal year 2020-2021. No public petitions or objections (written or oral) pertaining to the 2020-2021 maximum property tax levy amount were provided.
In other business:
• Council members unanimously approved Ordinance 507 amending the city’s 2010 zoning ordinance to update a number of land parcels.
This updates City of Britt General Commercial District boundaries as shown on the official zoning map, regarding properties located around the bus barn and Burgardt Commercial Park in Britt. This includes land owned by Pritchard Auto Company and land in the area of the new Alliant Energy Company/Interstate Power and Light Company facility in Britt.
• With the Britt Police Department down to one vehicle, Arndorfer reported that the department recently priced a 2021 Ford Explorer for $37,970 through Pritchard Auto Company. The council approved this police vehicle purchase.
Some additional equipment will need to also be purchased, using money received from the sale of the former K-9 unit to the Forest City Police Department.
Recently, council member Stacy Swenson and city administrator Sawyer met with a representative from West Hancock Ambulance Service (WHAS) to discuss a possible partnership with the city.
Their main objective is to provide the paramedics with a benefit package that competes with larger communities and helps secure top-quality paramedics. One of the biggest requests is for IPERS benefits.
Swenson and Sawyer reported to the council that WHAS is prepared to reimburse the city for 100 percent of all cost involved in hiring the individuals. This concept is still in the beginning stages as city officials and council members discuss how this might work.
Arndorfer and council member Curt Gast noted an intent to speak with the hospital regarding the matter.
• Public Works director Vance Hagen reported that Reding Electric installed a larger junction box at the sewer plant for the new lift station pump.
• Police Chief Mark Anderson, reported that new officer Josh Trulson has finished more than a month of virtual police academy training. Trulson is in now attending on-site academy training at Camp Dodge in Johnston.
• Council members approved renewal of a Class C (LC) Liquor License with Outdoor Service and Sunday Sales for Britt Country Club and a Class C (LC) Liquor License with Outdoor Service and Sunday Sales for Britt Bar & Grill, LLC.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.