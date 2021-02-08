Britt Council sets total max levy in anticipation of completed budget

• With the Britt Police Department down to one vehicle, Arndorfer reported that the department recently priced a 2021 Ford Explorer for $37,970 through Pritchard Auto Company. The council approved this police vehicle purchase.

Some additional equipment will need to also be purchased, using money received from the sale of the former K-9 unit to the Forest City Police Department.

Recently, council member Stacy Swenson and city administrator Sawyer met with a representative from West Hancock Ambulance Service (WHAS) to discuss a possible partnership with the city.

Their main objective is to provide the paramedics with a benefit package that competes with larger communities and helps secure top-quality paramedics. One of the biggest requests is for IPERS benefits.

Swenson and Sawyer reported to the council that WHAS is prepared to reimburse the city for 100 percent of all cost involved in hiring the individuals. This concept is still in the beginning stages as city officials and council members discuss how this might work.

Arndorfer and council member Curt Gast noted an intent to speak with the hospital regarding the matter.