Britt council set to award new water tower construction contract March 16

The City of Britt has received two bids for construction of its new 150,000-gallon water tower project, but the city council did not award a contract at its Feb. 16 meeting.

The council is awaiting Iowa Department of Natural Resources project clearance before awarding the contract.

The $1,023,700 low bid is from Maguire Iron, Inc. The second bid was from Caldwell Tank, Inc. in the amount of $1,088,000. The engineer’s estimated cost for the project is $1,265,500.

City administrator Deb Sawyer said the city council now plans to award the contract at its March 16 meeting.

Council members unanimously approved a date for a Feb. 22 city budget workshop and March 16 public hearing on the budget. Council members approved a Hobo Days Committee request to use the city’s municipal room to prepare sandwiches for its hoagie fundraiser on April 2.

The council also assigned zoning administrator Mike Boomgarden to review all applications before they are submitted to the Board of Adjustments to ensure all required information is provided. City attorney Earl Hill recommended Boomgarden do this because he is familiar with the zoning regulations.

