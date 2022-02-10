Britt city council to hold proposed tax levy public hearing on March 1

The Britt City Council will hold a public hearing on its proposed property tax levy for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, at 7 p.m. on March 1 in the Britt Municipal Room, 170 Main Avenue South.

A collection increase of the current fiscal year $699,321 certified total tax levy to a $791,130 property tax maximum levy for the next fiscal year is proposed. If the full asking is approved, it could result in more than a 3 cent property tax increase, per $1,000 valuation, in the next fiscal year.

The city cites increased costs for insurance for property, liability, group health insurance, operations, and staffing changes.

At the public hearing, any resident or taxpayer may present objections or arguments in favor of the proposed tax levy rate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0