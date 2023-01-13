Britt city council sets Feb. 7 public hearings, announces 2023 appointments

In its first meeting of 2023, the Britt city council set public hearings for Feb. 7 on the city’s max levy and proposal to sell real estate located at 361 5th Street SW.

The council approved resolutions naming Mayor Ryan Arndorfer, Council Member Curt Gast, and City Clerk Elizabeth Ibarra as official signatories. First State Bank and Farmers Trust and Savings Bank were named official depositories.

In a split vote, the council approved a separate police department Facebook page. City Clerk Ibarra will be an administrator on the Facebook account, including for the fire department.

The council announced that Britt’s citywide cleanup days will be held on June 10 and June 17 this year.

Golf Board President Keith Formanek proposed to combine swimming pool membership and golf course membership. Mayor Arndorfer recommended the Golf Course be allowed to sell pool memberships at $120 per family and $85 for individuals. Council Person Weiss said that the golf course lease agreement should be updated prior to any changes being implemented at the golf course. No action was taken on the joint membership proposal.

Mayor Arndorfer said that budget request to the city will be reviewed at the next council meeting. His 2023 mayoral appoints are Mayor Pro-Tem Curt Gast, Police Chief Mark Anderson, Personnel/Finance-Ryan Arndorfer, Curt Gast, Ashley Weiss, and Elizabeth Ibarra; Public Works-Vance Hagen, Police Department-Curt Gast, Park and Recreation-Stacy Swenson, Chamber Rep-Elizabeth Ibarra, Trees/Trees Forever-Karrie Wallen, NIACOG/Housing Community-Ashley Weiss, Safety Coordinator-Elizabeth Ibarra, Cable Vision/Peg Channel-Marcy Mayland, Hancock County Economic Development-Ryan Arndorfer, Disaster/911/Emergency-Ryan Arndorfer and Elizabeth Ibarra, Fire Advisory Board-Ryan Arndorfer, Chad Luecht, and Elizabeth Ibarra; Golf Course Board-Ashley Weiss and Stacy Swenson, and Library Board-Linda Friedow.

The 2023 council appointments are City Administrator/City Clerk Elizabeth Ibarra, City Treasurer Jane Swenson, Public Works Director Vance Hagen, Zoning Administrator Mike Boomgarden, Fire Chief Jon Swenson, City Attorney Earl Hill, and Assistant City Attorney Thomas Reavley (pending approval of price structure agreement).

During department head reports, Public Works Director Vance Hagen presented the council with a price quote of $9,408 for the purchase of a mixer model. He also stated to the council it would cost an additional $12,500 for labor and $4,500 for other work. The council approves the quotes pending sewer budget support for the costs.