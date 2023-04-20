At its first meeting in April, the Britt City Council discussed proposed improvements for Parks and Recreation and golf course grounds.

Jen Weiland of the Britt Parks and Rec asked council members to consider relaying or putting asphalt on top of the courts at Lions Park. She said there may be someone who would give a sizeable donation for this project.

Council said it would not be feasible to get rid of the flex court tiles since they are under warranty. Mayor Ryan Arndorfer appointed Vance Hagen to assess and evaluate options to correct the shelter house concrete at Centennial Park.

The golf course lease was reviewed and corrections were made. The lease was scheduled to be brought back to council for approval at its next council meeting. Keith Formanek was also present to speak on the possibility of hiring Jade Johnson as a greens keeper. Mayor Arndorfer said P&F would have to meet to discuss the effect it could have on his insurance and the public works department.

The council approved a resolution setting a May 2 public hearing for ordering bids, approving plans, specifications and form of contract, and bid notice for 2nd Street SW improvements. It also approved a pay application from Henkel Construction for $90,338 as well as a May 2 public hearing for sale of property at 585 6th Avenue SE. Another May 2 public hearing was set for a proposed amendment of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

Council members approved closing Main Street for an event on July 10, from 2nd Street NW and from Main Avenue S to 1st Street SW (Gazebo area). The council also approved Thomas Reavely as the assistant city attorney at a pay rate of $250 per hour.

Mayor Arndorfer announced in his report that Council Member Chad Luecht had resigned from his position. Arndorfer said that Abby Post has expressed interest in filling his term. Appointing a new councilmember was scheduled to be on the next meeting agenda.