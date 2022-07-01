Britt City Council approves 2021-22 budget amendment, water project loan

In a June 28 special meeting, the Britt City Council passed resolutions approving a total budget increase of $245,113 for its 2021-22 fiscal year budget and a $6.9 million State Revolving Fund form of loan and disbursement agreement.

City Administrator/Clerk Elizabeth Ibarra said the additional budget amendment includes costs associated with pool expenses, police and K-9 expenses, insurance deductibles due to damages on fire vehicles, and water main breaks.

The SRF loan through the Iowa Finance Authority provides low-interest financing of 1.75% for the city's water treatment plant project. Construction will start after the Department of Natural Resources approves the permit, according to Ibarra. Work has started on the water main portion of the overall project, which the DNR has approved.

Ibarra noted that the process under the SRF loan agreement is that the city receives invoices for project work and pays them. Then, City Hall staff sends a completed reimbursement request form to the Iowa Finance Authority. Funds are then deposited into the city's account within a couple of days.

In other business, the council approved:

Class C Liquor License for Britt Bar and Grill.

Class C Liquor License for Sharks Bar.

Tax Abatement for Jon Swenson.

Tax Abatement for Skip Miller.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

