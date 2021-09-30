Britt Chamber readies for 17th annual chili cookoff scheduled for Oct. 15

The 17th annual chili cookoff, salsa, and bake goods competition will be held on Oct. 15 with serving from 5-7 p.m. at West Hancock Elementary School in Britt.

The event is sponsored by the Britt Chamber of Commerce. Individuals/ businesses will compete for top-three awards in chili (mild, spicy, open, and other soups/stews), salsa (mild and hot), baked goods as well as for a first-place traveling trophy for table presentation.

Entries will be limited to first 18 received in various categories. Entry deadline is Oct. 13.

Those that wish to compete may provide name, full address, and email address to Amy Madson at First State Bank, Bill Eckels at the Cobbler Shoppe, or Nate Lemmon at Pritchard Auto. They may also provide their information to the Britt Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 63, Britt, Iowa 50423.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0