The Britt Chamber of Commerce will be serving breakfast between 8-11 a.m. on May 1 at the Britt Municipal Building.

The Chamber breakfast will be takeout only due to COVID-19. Scrambled eggs, hash browns, and French toast will be served. Cost for the breakfast is a free-will donation.

Michael Foods is donating the food.

