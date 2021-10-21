 Skip to main content
Britt Chamber of Commerce announces its 17th annual chili cookoff winners

The Britt Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its 17th annual chili cookoff held Oct. 15 at West Hancock Elementary School in Britt.

Place winners were in the following categories:

Open Soup- 1st-Kelly Real Estate, 2nd-First State Bank, 3rd-Tabby and Spencer Gear.

Mild Chili-1st-Britt Food Center, 2nd- Miller and Sons, 3rd-Farmers Trust & Savings Bank

Spicy Chili-1st-Pritchard Auto, 2nd-City of Britt

Mild Salsa-1st-Tabby and Spencer Gear, 2nd- Pritchard Auto, 3rd -Spanish IV Class.

Hot Salsa-1st-West Hancock FFA, 2nd-Tabby and Spencer Gear, 3rd-Britt Food Center.

Baked Goods-1st-Kelly Real Estate (Nora Clark), 2nd-Tabby and Spencer Gear, 3rd-Britt Food Center.

Overall Table Decoration-Trophy-Tabby and Spencer Gear.

