The Britt Chamber of Commerce will host a "Treats on the Street" Halloween event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Persons are invited to wear their holiday costumes into participating Britt businesses and receive treats. They may also go to Britt City Hall to get their photos taken and pick up a full-size candy bar.

The Britt Chamber is asking city businesses that want to participate in this holiday event to let Chamber officials know via brittchamber@gmail.com by Oct. 22.

