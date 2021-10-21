Britt Auxiliary members to speed up sending care packages to USS Chaffee

Members of the Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary Post 4370 of Britt will be speeding up their production of assembled care packages for troops in the next two weeks, according to Auxiliary member Jean Perkins.

Perkins cited recent world events regarding a primary recipient of the care packages, the Navy's guided-missile destroyer known as the USS Chaffee.

GM1 Brianna Downer is a gunners' mate on the ship currently located in the eastern Pacific Ocean, a member of the Britt local Auxiliary, and Perkins' granddaughter.

"We need to get some care packages sent now," Perkins said. "She can't say where she is at right now, but she called us and said that they need them bad."

Downer and her Navy colleagues took part in an International fleet exercise in the Pacific on Oct. 4. A massive fleet of warships and aircraft carriers participated from the nations of England, the United States, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada and New Zealand.

Following the joint exercise, the USS Chaffee was put into port at Sasebo, Japan, for a short time. Following their departure, the USS Chaffee made National news, when a close encounter with a Russian ship occurred on Oct. 15 in the Sea of Japan.

The Russian warship claimed that the USS Chaffee was attempting to intrude into Russia's territorial waters and that it was chased out of the area, according to Perkins. The ships were reportedly 65 yards apart at the time.

After receiving word from Downer and her ship mates, Perkins said the Russian claims were unfounded, that the U.S. destroyer was in International waters, and it was part of a large strike forces at least with four to five other destroyers and a submarine at the time.

"Brianna has said before that the Russians have gotten so close that you can almost reach out and touch them," Perkins said. "But this one (incident) made national news and they specifically singled out her ship just after we had sent them care packages. We thought we'd better get more care packages to the USS Chaffee right away, so hopefully they can have them for Christmas."

Perkins said that the Auxiliary has also sent care packs to the USS Fitzgerald, USS John S. McCain, USS Oscar Austin and USS Farragut. She said dignitaries including U.S. Senator and military veteran Joni Ernst have recognized their prior efforts for "being first to respond with care packages."

So, on Nov. 1, the Britt VFW Auxiliary will again gather at the Veterans Building in Britt, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. to assemble care packages to be sent to the USS Chaffee for Christmas. Those wishing to drop off donations to help fill the packages will be welcomed.

Perkins said the items for the care packages are listed on the Internet. Included are hard candy, nuts, Twizzlers, hot chocolate packages, health care products, books, crosswords, etc.

Checks to support the effort may be sent to Jean Perkins 580 190th Street; Britt, Iowa 50423 on behalf of the Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary Post 4370.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

