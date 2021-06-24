Britt Auxiliary members assemble, send care packages to U.S. troops

Active-duty members of the United States military can always use some tender loving care from home.

Members of the Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary Post 4370 of Britt recently assembled care packages for troops. They were shipped to the Navy guided missile ship, the USS Chaffee, and to Iowa National Guard members of the 3654th SMC, currently serving in Kuwait.

According to a press release, 20 packages were provided to members of the military. More will follow as donations are received.

"The deployed military are very appreciative," Auxiliary member Jean Perkins said in the release.

Perkins said that items packaged on June 20 by Auxiliary members included games, books, playing cards, small notebooks, snack foods, candy, lip balm, shampoos, Kleenex, gloves, toothpaste, Fourth of July decorations, home baked cookies, and jerky snacks to help boost morale.

During its regular meeting, the Britt Auxiliary also celebrated receiving three awards from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Department of Iowa. Awards were received for most members and hours (community outreach), Veteran and family support, and for suicide prevention.

