Churches in Britt are encouraging everyone to join them in observing the 2022 National Day of Prayer.

This year’s event will be held at noon on May 5 at the West Hancock Ambulance Service meeting room. It is located one block west of the corner of Main Avenue and Center Street in Britt.

Everyone in Britt and surrounding communities is welcome and encouraged to attend, according to National Day of Prayer committee member Laurie Eden.

