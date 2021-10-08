Britt and Forest City Halloween trick-or-treating night is Oct. 31

The City of Britt has set this year’s Halloween trick-or-treat time for 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The City of Forest City has slated its trick-or-treat time for 5-8 p.m. on the same night.

In Forest City, trick-or-treating will preceded by a free Halloween Supper event held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Forest City Police Department, 525 North 4th Street, on Halloween Night.

In addition, the Forest City United Methodist Church will host a free alternative Halloween party for children from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

This event is open to the public. It will held in the UMC parking lot at 305 S. Clark Street in Forest City. Featured fun will include candy, popcorn, carnival games, and a free book for each child, with trunk-or-treating among attendees.

Forest City will kick off the holiday early with two local Halloween events on Oct. 23.

Members of the public are invited to gather for a hike around Deadman's Lake at Pilot Knob State Park between 5-8 p.m. on that night. The Friends of Pilot Knob Halloween Hike 2021 will be open to the public. Participants will learn about Pilot Knob's nocturnal animals and enjoy tasty treats after the hike Children must be registered to receive a treat bag after the hike.

Children must be registered to receive a treat bag after the hike, with registration available at Friends of Pilot Know State Park's Facebook page. The host organization for this event is dedicated to promoting and enhancing Pilot Knob State Park.

A $2 per child free-will donation is requested. All donations benefit the Friends of Pilot Knob State Park. Children and adults alike may wear Halloween costumes.

Also on Oct. 23, the Forest City Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Halloween party at the Civic Auditorium for children in second through fifth grade.

They will be able to register by coming in through the west side double doors to sign-up tables from 4–4:45 p.m. Fun will start at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.

There will be contests with prizes awarded and all kids will compete against their own grade. The disc jockey for the event will be from JED’s Lights & Sounds. Pizza, drink, and dessert will provided for a $10 fee (due at sign-up). There will also be door prizes drawn throughout the night as well as a glow necklace for everyone when registering.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0