Brink to head Forest City Good Samaritan Society
  • Updated
Holly Brink Good Samaritan Society

Holly Brink comes to Good Samaritan Society in Forest City as new administrator after serving in the same capacity at Concord Care Center in Garner for the past decade.

 Contributed Photo

The Good Samaritan Society in Forest City welcomed a new administrator on Jan. 11.

Holly Brink comes to Forest City with more than 20 years of experience in long-term care, according to a news release. Throughout her career, she has served in many capacities. She was most recently the administrator for the past decade at Concord Care Center in Garner.

“I wasn’t looking for a career change, however, God put an opportunity in front of me that I knew was going to be the right fit for me and my family,” said Brink in the release. “I am very excited to work with a great team, supportive community and a Christian organization.”

Along with her extensive career and experience in long-term care settings, Brink is actively involved with her church, serving as a youth program volunteer. She has also served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer, advocating for the best interests of abused and neglected children since 2003.

Brink, along with her husband Brandon, daughters Ella and Lila, and son Will, love to travel as well. Making the move to Forest City has allowed Brink to continue growing in her career while staying close to home. Brink is originally from Garner and plans to stay close to home. Her goal is to retire with Good Samaritan Society.

While nothing could prepare Brink for what 2020 had in store, she understands the challenges of this past year have been hard on residents, families, and staff members alike, according to the release.

Her main focus for 2021 is reuniting residents and families in a safe environment while continuing to help grow Good Samaritan Society (Forest City) into the best possible home for residents and their families.

