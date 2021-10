The family fall festival of the Winnebago County ISU Extension and Outreach will be held from 2-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.

The annual event will be held at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds in Thompson. It will include an afternoon of free family fun. The public is welcome to attend.

There will be crafts, games, a petting zoo, and other fun activities. Persons may call the county Extension office at 641-584-2261 with questions, to volunteer to help with the event, or for more information.

