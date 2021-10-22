Brilliant fall colors emerge across Winnebago County as trees, grasses turn

Things are really beginning to look like fall outdoors. The harvest is in full swing, the prairie grasses have acquired their brilliant fall colors, pumpkins are sitting majestically in the fields, and the trees are beginning to dress up in their autumnal finest.

Each year, people especially look forward to the changing colors of our native trees. The colors can be truly vibrant and, accompanied by cool, crisp days, really make fall a beautiful time of the year.

Many people don’t know the science behind the leaves’ changing colors. In fact, one of the things that surprises many people is that the oranges and yellows we see in the fall trees are actually there all year, even in the spring and summer months. They’re produced by pigments called carotenoids that are present from the time the leaf sprouts.

However, another pigment, chlorophyll, is also present. Chlorophyll is the pigment that gives leaves their green color and allows them to photosynthesize and produce their own food. There is so much chlorophyll in most leaves, that the green pigment overpowers the carotenoids; so we don’t usually see the oranges and yellows.

That all begins to change about the end of June. Yes…the end of June. It’s because that’s when the days begin to get shorter. As the days get shorter, trees begin to produce less chlorophyll, in anticipation of eventually dropping their leaves in the fall. Eventually, they stop producing chlorophyll altogether and the green color disappears. It is then that the oranges and yellows can finally shine.

Surprisingly, though, the red colors we see in the fall are not present in the leaves until late summer. Those colors are produced by pigments called anthocyanins and anthocyanins are not produced until late summer. That’s because their job is to recover and store sugar before the leaves fall off, sugar that has become trapped in the leaves in the fall. Not all trees produce anthocyanins; but in the ones that do, the reds and purples also show up as soon as the chlorophyll is gone.

So, why do trees stop producing chlorophyll in the first place? Well, most trees need to lose their leaves before winter. Leaves are important because their chlorophyll produces food. However, as a by-product of that process, leaves also “sweat” or lose moisture. That’s fine during the spring and summer months; trees can just replenish that lost water through their roots.

But, in the winter, when the ground is frozen, and there’s no water soaking in, the trees can’t afford to lose any water. So, they stop producing chlorophyll, shed their leaves, and go into a kind of hibernation to conserve water. Evergreen trees don’t go through this transition because they are already well-adapted to cold, dry weather and their waxy-coated, needle-shaped leaves already conserve water.

Some years, the colors of the fall trees are more brilliant than others. Fall days that are sunny and warm, followed by cool autumn nights, produce the best colors. The warm days produce more sugar, but the cool nights trap that sugar in the leaves, producing the brighter colors. But, if the fall weather is cool and rainy, or hot and dry, the colors won’t be as vibrant. Likewise, an early frost or freeze will kill the leaves before they have a chance to change colors.

The science behind fall’s changing colors is fascinating because it shows how complicated even the simplest things are in nature.

