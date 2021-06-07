Bridges in need of repair causing two road closures in Hancock County

Hancock County supervisors approved a resolution allowing for two road closures while construction crews work to bring two county bridges back up to legal load standards.
“Iowa Avenue, between 260th and 270th Streets, is planned to be closed later this fall for replacing the bridge along that stretch with a new corrugated metal pipe culvert,” county engineer Jeremy Purvis said. “It is a three-ton restricted bridge right now.”
Purvis said 180th Street is closed between Quail and Rake Avenues where Merryman Construction is working on a bridge rehabilitation to bring the bridge back up to legal load rating for a price tag of about $83,000. This was a three-ton restricted bridge before the rehab work started.
Purvis is also working with the Iowa Department of Transportation to finalize the transfer of ownership of the frontage road on the north side of Highway 18 in Duncan, from the IDOT to Hancock County. He said that after finalizing the transfer, Hancock County will look to repair the frontage road from Nash Avenue to about 1,500 feet east, in front of houses there.
Supervisors noted this road is bumpy and has deficiencies. They discussed future intentions to widen the road, including widening it for safety purposes and completing hot mix asphalt overlays for a little additional cost compared to gravel road. A small section of the existing road and right of way would be removed, replaced with dirt, and vacated to a property owner there, according to Purvis.
Purvis reported that four large loads of tree trimmings were hauled out of Duncan prior to the June 12 Duncan Days 120th-year celebration. This cleanup is in addition to material obstructions removed from county right of way in Duncan with residents’ cooperation recently.
Purvis also noted that crews were completing a bridge deck overlay on the heaviest traveled county road, B14, near the Forest City Municipal Airport.
He noted that Valley Road and 290th could continue to be closed into the week of June 21. Fifty-four-inch pipe there is being lowered to address drainage issues.
In other business:
• County emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington reported that trenching for lines associated with the incoming new 200-kilowatt Kohler generator was underway. The new diesel generator will be placed along the west wall of the Hancock County Law Enforcement Center.
• Supervisors signed a 28E agreement with Central Iowa Community Services. On March 1, supervisors voted unanimously to join the CICS region for the county’s mental health services.
• Supervisors added Rognes Brothers Excavating of Lake Mills to the county’s list of contractors for drainage work orders.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.