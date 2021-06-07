Bridges in need of repair causing two road closures in Hancock County

Hancock County supervisors approved a resolution allowing for two road closures while construction crews work to bring two county bridges back up to legal load standards.

“Iowa Avenue, between 260th and 270th Streets, is planned to be closed later this fall for replacing the bridge along that stretch with a new corrugated metal pipe culvert,” county engineer Jeremy Purvis said. “It is a three-ton restricted bridge right now.”

Purvis said 180th Street is closed between Quail and Rake Avenues where Merryman Construction is working on a bridge rehabilitation to bring the bridge back up to legal load rating for a price tag of about $83,000. This was a three-ton restricted bridge before the rehab work started.

Purvis is also working with the Iowa Department of Transportation to finalize the transfer of ownership of the frontage road on the north side of Highway 18 in Duncan, from the IDOT to Hancock County. He said that after finalizing the transfer, Hancock County will look to repair the frontage road from Nash Avenue to about 1,500 feet east, in front of houses there.