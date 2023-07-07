There are a myriad of behind-the-scenes storylines associated with BrickStreet Theatre’s production of “Brigadoon,” which will play on July 15-16 and 21-23 at the Boman Fine Arts Center.

Liz and Scott Thompson of Forest City met in 2009 during then Waldorf College’s production of “The Merchant of Venice.” Fast forward 14 years (that include nine as a married couple and a daughter named Addi) to them again building side-by-side. This time it’s the magical village of Brigadoon for the Lerner and Loewe musical classic.

“Set building is something we both enjoy,” said Scott, who along with Liz are the show’s set designers. “I like taking instructions or looking at a drawing on a piece of paper and turning it into something that can be seen and used on stage.”

Scott believes the Brigadoon set is likely his 16th career build, or “possibly more.” As for Liz, she began in theatre at age six and has been building and painting sets since age nine. Her set resume includes six shows for BrickStreet Theatre, 14 for Waldorf, and numerous sets for Spencer High School and Spencer Community Theatre.

“Sometimes I’ve worked two weeks on a set,” she said. “Once I spent 60 hours on a set over one month.” Neither Liz nor Scott have been tallying the number of hours they’ve been designing, building, and painting the pieces of Brigadoon. Their least favorite part of construction is immediately after the final performance. That’s when almost everything that has been built must be disassembled for storage.

“It’s bittersweet. You watch everything come to life, and then you have to tear it all apart,” said Liz, who is the executive director for the Forest City Education Foundation. Scott is plant manager for the metal fabrication facility at Winnebago Industries.

Fortunately, the timing for this show aligned with their work schedules, so they were able to volunteer.

“My advice for anyone thinking of volunteering to assist with a set build is to go for it,” said Liz. “I think it’s great to try something new and different. Plus, we have plenty of people willing to teach the needed skills.”

FCHS music educators’ role

Former Forest City High School music educator Linda Ferjak has joined forces with the school’s current one, Annika Andrews, to bring Brigadoon to life.

Andrews recently completed her fourth year at FCHS. She is the show’s musical director and choreographer. Linda Ferjak, who taught vocal music at FCHS from 1989-2007 is lead director for the first time in her decades-long career. It’s the second time Ferjak has brought this Lerner and Loewe classic to life.

“This is a very labor-intensive musical,” said Ferjak. “Our outstanding production team has to take us back 300 years in time to a magical and mystical place called Brigadoon. And they are doing it so well.”

Ferjak’s team also includes Assistant Director Josh Sparrgrove, a biology teacher and the drama/speech coach for FCHS; BrickStreet’s Artistic Director Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith, costume designer; Boman Fine Arts Center Director Dan May, lighting director; and Waldorf University Communications Professor Mark Newcom, sound director. Lauren Peterson is stage manager.

“The set, projections, and props help actors and audience members capture the essence of this fairytale time,” said Ferjak, “and Annika’s choreography and the way she works with our cast on the musical numbers is delightful to see. She truly draws on each one’s strength and even helps them accomplish dance movements they didn’t believe possible.”

West Hancock music educator has lead role

Natalie Keenan will be appearing in the lead role of Fiona. She is the 3rd-4th grade general music and 5th-8th grade vocal music teacher for West Hancock Schools. While a student at Wartburg College in 2021, she was to have played another role in the college's production of “Brigadoon” until Covid-19 kept her sidelined.

“I’ve always loved performing and playing Fiona is a dream come true,” said Keenan. “It was great putting the show together with my friends while in college, but now I don’t have to work on a role while juggling classes.”

Keenan, who grew up in Ogden, Iowa, is on summer break after her first year as a music educator. She said she likes how community theatre brings together people of all ages and interests from area communities.

“As a music teacher, I enjoy watching my students grow throughout the year,” said Keenan, “but being in a musical gives me an opportunity to grow and stretch myself, too.”

Keenan’s past musical theatre experiences include a role in “The Marriage of Figaro” where she played the young page, Cherubino, and a performance of “The Flower Duet” with her close friend Olivia Ramaekers and the Wartburg Community Symphony. She learned of “Brigadoon” from veteran BrickStreet performer Mike Brown when they were practicing with the Hancock County Community Choir. He encouraged her to audition and she took hold of the opportunity to be part of this classic tale years after illness cheated her of the chance.

The musical “Brigadoon” is a story about two hunters who, when lost in fog, unknowingly stumble upon a Scottish Highlands village that appears only once for one day every 100 years. It’s a classic romance told as a magical fairytale. A 1954 movie by the same title featured Gene Kelly, Van Johnson, and Cyd Charisse. Familiar musical selections include “I’ll Go Home with Bonnie Jean,” “The Heather on the Hill,” and “Almost like Being in Love.”

Tickets for Lerner and Loewe’s “Brigadoon” are available online at www.brickstreettheatre.org or at the door, if available. They may also be purchased by leaving a message with the BrickStreet Box Office at 641-585-1800. The “Brigadoon” cast ranges in age from elementary school to retirement years. It has members from Forest City, Britt, Garner, Lake Mills, and Mason City.