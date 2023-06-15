The timeless classic Brigadoon will come to life on the Boman Fine Arts Center stage in Forest City, July 15-16 and 21-23. Tickets are now on sale at brickstreettheatre.org or by calling 641-585-1800.

Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon is the enchanting and beloved Broadway and West End musical that inspired the classic MGM film and numerous productions worldwide. Featuring such standards as "Almost Like Being in Love," "Come to Me, Bend To Me," and "Heather on the Hill," Brigadoon is a timeless, romantic classic that vividly brings the mystery and magic of the Scottish highlands to life.

New Yorker Tommy Albright unexpectedly arrives at the mysterious Scottish Highland village of Brigadoon, which only appears for one day every 100 years. When Tommy meets and falls in love with Fiona, a beautiful villager in this magical hamlet, he must decide whether to return to his old life, or stay in Brigadoon — forever.