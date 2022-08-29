BrickStreet Theatre to present Agatha Christie classic, starting Sept. 30

BrickStreet Theatre will perform Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap on Sept. 30, Oct. 1-2, and Oct. 7-9 at its new location at 1305 Highway 69 South in Forest City.

The curtain will open at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. BrickStreet Theatre's new space houses the organization’s offices, costumes, props, and scene shop. The organization currently has a capital campaign under way to raise funds for improved theatrical lighting, sound, and audience seating.

Tickets can be purchased starting on Sept. 1 at brickstreettheatre.org, by calling 641-585-1800 during box office hours, and at the door pending availability.

The story is about a diverse travelers that learn about one another when they become snowbound together. In this suspense mystery, five Monkswell Manor tenants become murder suspects along with the lodge’s owners. A newlywed couple struggles to keep panic at bay.

The Mousetrap holds the distinction of being the longest, continuously running play in the world. It opened in London’s West End in 1952 and ran continuously until a global pandemic shuttered it in March 2020.