Brickstreet Theatre presents William Shakespeare classic, Macbeth, in July

Brickstreet Theatre will be presenting the William Shakespeare classic "Macbeth" at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City between July 23 and Aug. 1.

In six different performances, a tale of ambition and tyranny set in between world wars will be told. This production will feature projected sets and modern music in the storytelling.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on July 23, 7 p.m. on July 24, 2 p.m. on July 25, 7 p.m. on July 30, 7 p.m. on July 31, and 2 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Ticket costs are $16 for adults and $12 for students up to age 18. Tickets are available at www.brickstreettheatre.org.

