BrickStreet Theatre prepares for summer youth productions, seeks directors

BrickStreet Theatre in Forest City is seeking directors for its BST Kids programming in June and July.

The BST Kids program produces and performs a play in June and a musical in July for children ages 6-18. Auditions, rehearsals, and all production preparation is Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon, at the BrickStreet space on Highway 69. It will culminate with multiple performances for friends and family.

BrickStreet officials are looking for people with a passion for teaching and working with children and interest in theatre. Ideal candidates can manage a group of young people while helping them to produce quality children’s shows and increase their theatre knowledge.

Directors will audition students, create a rehearsal schedule, conduct rehearsals, and oversee all aspects of production. They must have good communication skills and the ability to inspire kids and grow their love of theatre.

"My experience was wonderful," said 2019 summer director Benjamin McElroy. "BrickStreet supplied the stage and the amazing kids to make great theatre. BrickStreet has amazing resources, were very responsive with communication, and helped me make the shows the best they could be.”

Weekday rehearsals will be held June 6-24 and July 11-29. This program is in partnership with and paid through the Forest City Parks and Recreation Department.

Interested persons may send resumes to Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith via Facebook or info@brickstreettheatre.org by April 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0