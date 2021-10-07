BrickStreet Theatre moves to new space on Forest City's south side

BrickStreet Theatre has moved from downtown Forest City to a larger space on the south side of town at 1305 Highway 69 South.

According to a news release, this space will house the organization’s offices, costumes, props, and scene shop. The space also will allow for larger rehearsals and staging for BrickStreet’s two smaller annual productions staged in the spring and fall.

“We hope to increase seating for our smaller shows by up to 200 percent depending on the layout,” BrickStreet Theatre’s artistic director Fredrickson-Smith said. “Our BST Kids programs will also benefit by having a space that can adapt to each summer’s programming.”

This move comes with a strategic plan to build the organization for long-term sustainability. It means renting out the facility as an event and reception space as well as maintaining regular Box Office hours.

BrickStreet’s 2022 season will include “Steel Magnolias” next spring and Agatha Christie’s “Mousetrap” next fall in the new space. The summer musical of “Matilda” and the Christmas production of “Miracle on 34th Street” will be prepped in the new space and staged in the Boman Fine Arts Center.

“We have wanted to add a fall production for several years, and now we are able to,” Fredrickson-Smith said. “We’re glad to have more opportunities for local artists to get involved on stage and behind the scenes.”

The group will soon launch a capital campaign to help with space modifications.

