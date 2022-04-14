BrickStreet Theatre' cast to play 'Steel Magnolias,' starting April 29

BrickStreet Theatre in Forest City is opening its 2022 season with "Steel Magnolias."

The show will run April 29-30, May 1, and May 6-8. The curtain will open at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

It is a heartwarming comedy-drama that focuses on the camaraderie and friendship of six Southern women who regularly gather in Truvy’s Hair Salon. Playwright Robert Harling was inspired to write Steel Magnolias after his sister died from complications of diabetes. Reviewers have described the play as both touching and hilarious. Its six strong female characters are sweet as magnolias and tough as steel.

BrickStreet’s production of Steel Magnolias is directed by Abbie Wells of Clear Lake. The cast includes Rachel Hall (Truvy) of Mason City; KaseyAnn Schlichte (Shelby) of Clear Lake; Julie Keely (Ouiser) of Leland; and Abbie Jo Seegerstrom (Annelle), Lauren Peterson (M’Lynn), and Joy Newcom (Clairee) of Forest City.

The show will be performed in BrickStreet Theatre’s new location at 1305 Highway 69 South in Forest City. The space houses the organization’s offices, costumes, props, and scene shop.

Tickets are available at www.brickstreettheatre.org or at the door, if available. They may be also purchased at the theatre during its box office hours from 9 a.m. to noon on April 16 and April 23.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

