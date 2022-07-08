BrickStreet Theatre cast readies for curtain to open on 'Matilda' July 17

BrickStreet Theatre’s 2022 summer production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical arrives on July 17-18 and continues on July 22-24 at the Boman Auditorium in Forest City.

The curtain will open at 7 p.m. on Monday, Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sundays. A cast of more than 30 local community actors from Forest City, Lake Mills, Garner, Belmond, Dysart, and Woden are preparing with final rehearsals before their big moment in the spotlight. On July 7, director Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith of Hanlontown was conducting a costume parade.

“It’s so we can see if you’re missing anything or if something is not quite right,” said Fredrickson-Smith, noting that she oversaw the Sound of Music in the same auditorium in 2019.

“We had five young kids then, so I thought nine kids won’t be a big deal,” she said. “I was wrong. We also have 12 big kids and one who is 30. She just looks young.”

Fredrickson-Smith said the theatre’s production committee picked Matilda, The Musical last spring from a group of four big family-friendly productions that included children. It is a story about a young girl who loves reading, is bullied, and discovers the power inside her to overcome obstacles and help her teacher. Ten-year-old Olivia Thompson of Forest City is playing the lead character, Matilda Wormwood. Olivia’s real-life uncle, Shaun Thompson of Forest City, plays Mr. Wormwood. His son, Ezra Thompson, portrays Michael Wormwood.

“It is fun and we have lots of kids, but my character is a very mean father,” Shaun said. “Olivia is my niece. In the first practice, she kept laughing because he’s a loud, boisterous fellow. It’s fun when you know the kids.”

Shaun is a Forest City native and a graduate of the former Forest City Christian School. He returned to Forest City about 10 years ago.

“I’m a lawyer, but my undergraduate degree is in music,” he said. “We’ve always come to BrickStreet Theatre performances since we’ve lived here and always enjoy them. I was an elf for Christmas 2020 and I really enjoyed it. Now, I’m on the BrickStreet Board.”

Olivia said she wants to keep acting and enjoys doing it with family members, including her siblings Grant, Noelle, and Miread Thompson.

“I’ve only been in one play before. It is fun doing it with my uncle because it’s easier to act than with a random person,” said Olivia before referencing that first practice. "I just started smiling and I laughed because it was really funny. He’s not mean to me.”

As for learning her lines and securing the lead role, Olivia said she just practices often.

“I just kept saying them over and over again,” she said. “I sang a song and did some lines that she (Fredrickson-Smith) told me to say.”

Playing Mrs. Wormwood will be Forest City choral music instructor Annika Andrews, who oversees school choir, show choir, and musicals.

“Lynnea and I have gotten to know each other from doing productions at the school,” Andrews said. “Since COVID, we’ve had no musical, so this is the first one back. I guess she (Fredrickson-Smith) thinks I’m loud and that’s why I’m Mrs. Wormwood.”

Andrews said she actually considers herself quite different from her character.

“This role is fun because it’s different than how I see myself, so I get to act a lot," she said. "It’s a good mix of kids and adults, including a handful of my students.”

Her Forest City students include Mason Brackel, Shaylee Ostercamp, Carter Skjeie, Eimmy Candelaria Vazquez, Jacob White, and Laney White, who all play big kid roles.

“It’s a story that is so cute and so important for little boys and girls," Fredrickson-Smith said. “It’s about a little girl that stands up to bullies and is a good lesson for all children.”

Elissa Hanna of Forest City is serving as stage manager for the production.

Tickets are available at www.brickstreettheatre.org or at the door, if available. Tickets may be also purchased by leaving a message with the ticket box office at 641-585-1800. Callers will get a return phone call to complete their ticket order.

The primary cast members include: Olivia Thompson of Forest City as Matilda Wormwood, Carter Spore of Dysert as Miss Agatha Trunchbull, Lydia Saxton of Lake Mills as Miss Jenny Honey, Shaun Thompson of Forest City as Mr. Wormwood, Annika Andrews of Forest City as Mrs. Wormwood, Ezra Thompson of Forest City as Michael Wormwood, Donna Lair of Lake Mills as Mrs. Phelps, Noah May of Forest City as Bruce, Angelina Johnson of Forest City as Lavender, Anton Kudej of Forest City as an escapologist/Sergei, Miread Thompson of Forest City as an acrobat, Evelyn Slater of Forest City as Amanda, Grant Thompson of Forest city as Nigel, Jamison Johnson of Forest City as Eric, Alana Kilar of Forest City as Alice, Elsa Bartelson of Forest City as Hortensia, Dannen Kilar of Forest City as Tommy, Micaiah Krutsinger of Forest City as Rudolpho, Clair Levine of Lake Mills as a nurse, Dani Schon of Belmond as a cook/henchman, Jolene Brackey of Woden as a children’s entertainer/henchman, and Margaux Hovda of Garner as a henchman.