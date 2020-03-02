Brick Street Theatre seeks actors for 'Doubt'

Auditions for BrickStreet Theatre’s spring production, “Doubt: A Parable,” will be held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on March 15. Those interested in auditioning should come to BrickStreet’s downtown location at 122 N. Clark St. in Forest City.
Actors should be prepared to cold read a selection from this 2005 Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning play by John Patrick Shanley.
“Doubt” is a story about Sister Aloysis, a Bronx school principal, who takes matters into her own hands when she suspects a young Father Flynn of improper relations with one of the male students. The plot of the show is driven by four characters: Sister Aloysis Beauvier (age 50s-60s); Father Brendan Flynn (age late 30s); Sister James (age 20s); and Mrs. Muller (age late 30s), the mother of the school’s first black student.
Scott Bertelsen is the director for “Doubt” which will run for eight performances: April 23-26 and May 1-3. The cast will rehearse on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings in the weeks leading to the show with additional rehearsals added as the show nears.