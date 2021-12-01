Branstad receives ITA award for protecting fair business taxation policies

Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad received the 2021 Linda S. Weindruch Award on Dec. 2 at the Prairie Meadows Events Center in Altoona. The award was presented to Branstad during the Iowa Taxpayers Association 86th annual tax symposium.

This award recognizes outstanding accomplishments and contributions in promoting and protecting the principles and policies of fair business taxation. Weindruch was a longtime member of the ITA, who passed away after a long battle with multiple sclerosis in October 2004. She was elected to its board of directors in 1994 and served for 10 years. She worked to develop and shape legislative and regulatory policy that supported sound taxation principles.

“During his long tenure in office, Governor Branstad’s commitment to accountable government and sound budgeting principles eliminated deficits, led to balanced budgets and eventually produced surplus revenues," Linda S. Weindruch Award Committee chair Bruce Baker said. "Governor Branstad promoted and achieved unprecedented tax reforms for the benefit of Iowa taxpayers throughout his six terms. Included among the many tax reform measures signed by the governor were the Iowa Taxpayer Bill of Rights in 1993, across-the-board income tax cuts and indexing of income tax brackets in 1998, a sweeping overhaul of Iowa’s property tax laws in 2013, and significant changes to sales and use taxation of Iowa manufacturers in 2016. ITA is proud to honor and recognize Governor Branstad for these outstanding accomplishments.”

A native of Leland, Branstad is the longest serving governor in American history, was elected three times to the Iowa House of Representatives, as Iowa’s lieutenant governor in 1978, and as Iowa’s youngest governor in 1983. Governor Branstad weathered some of Iowa’s worst economic turmoil during the farm crisis of the 1980s, while helping lead the state’s resurgence to a booming economy in the 1990s.

At the end of his tenure, Iowa enjoyed record employment, an unprecedented $900 million budget surplus, and the enactment of historic government overhauls that led to greater efficiencies in state government.

Following his four terms as governor, Branstad served as president of Des Moines University. During his six-year tenure, he was able to grow the university into a world-class educational facility and send its graduates to offer health care in all 50 U.S. states while also becoming the first college in the U.S. to receive the Platinum Level of Recognition from the Wellness Council of America.

In October of 2009, Branstad retired from DMU and was re-elected governor in 2010.

During his second tenure as Iowa governor from 2010 to 2017, Governor Branstad signed historic investments in Iowa’s infrastructure into law, including Iowa’s roads and bridges, as well as the innovative Connect Every Acre Plan that expanded high-speed broadband Internet to Iowa’s agriculture industry, schools, businesses and homes.

On Dec. 7, 2016, Governor Branstad announced that he had accepted the nomination of President-elect Donald Trump to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. He was sworn in as Ambassador on May 24, 2017.

Branstad served as U.S. Ambassador to China during one of the most challenging periods in recent U.S.-China history since the two countries re-established diplomatic relations in 1979. Under his leadership during unprecedented crises, including the COVID-19 outbreak and the Chinese government’s closure of the U.S. Consulate in Chengdu, Ambassador Branstad led the largest drawdown of a single diplomatic mission in U.S. State Department history while evacuating over 1,300 staff members from China. He also created the Personal Protective Equipment for America Taskforce, which delivered 5,000 tons of urgently needed medical supplies to the U.S. to combat COVID-19.

During his tenure, Ambassador Branstad’s two greatest achievements were the signing of the historic Phase One Trade Agreement between the U.S. and China in January of 2020 and successfully lobbying the Chinese government to stem the flow of fentanyl into America.

The Phase One Trade deal secured $200 billion in Chinese commitments to purchase U.S. goods and services in the agriculture, manufacturing, energy, and other sectors, achieved stricter enforcement of Intellectual Property protections, and opened up China’s restrictive financial sector to U.S. banks and other financial services companies. Moreover, the Chinese government’s decision to schedule fentanyl as a controlled substance in May of 2019 virtually stopped fentanyl shipments into the U.S., saving thousands of American lives.

In addition to serving as U.S. Ambassador, Branstad has also served as the co-chair of the Council of Governors, commissioner of the White House Fellows Program, chairman of the Commission for Excellence in Special Education, and as Trustee of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation.

Branstad received a B.A. from The University of Iowa and a J.D. from Drake University Law School.

