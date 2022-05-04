Branstad announces new commerce group for business, free enterprise

On May 2, former Iowa Governor and Winnebago County native Terry Branstad announced the launch of a new commerce group that he is heading.

It is called the American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. Headquartered in Des Moines, the group is intended to serve as a voice for American business.

“America’s business owners and entrepreneurs are the backbone of this nation, and for too long their voices have not been well-represented in Washington,” said Branstad, who is chairman of the American Free Enterprise Chamber. “Our goal is to ensure that the interests of American businesses remain a top priority for our nation’s leaders while fighting for equal economic opportunity for every American.”

It will focus on advocating for free markets and limited government while working to eliminate outdated regulations and tax policies that hurt entrepreneurs and small to mid-sized businesses. Chairman Branstad’s experience as a former Ambassador to China will play a key role in the group’s efforts to hold China accountable to standards of fairness and reciprocity.

A native of Leland who was educated in the Forest City school system, Branstad is the longest serving governor in American history. He was elected three times to the Iowa House of Representatives, was Iowa’s lieutenant governor in 1978, and began the first of two long tenures as governor by serving as Iowa’s youngest governor in 1983.

The new commerce group announced that it is committed to transparency. Its IRS filings will be made publicly available. It will maintain an independent governance and accountability committee, and board members will be term limited.

For more information on the American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, please visit: www.amfreechamber.com

