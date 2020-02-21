Boys playoff basketball roundup: Newman Catholic boys upset St. Ansgar

The Newman Catholic boys basketball team pulled off a 48-47 upset win over St. Ansgar in the Class 1A-District 3 first round game Thursday night at Lake Mills.
After being knotted at 10-10 after the first quarter, St. Ansgar outscored Newman Catholic 17-11 in the second to take a 27-21 halftime lead.
The Knights returned the favor, and the teams went into the final quarter deadlocked. Newman Catholic outscored St. Ansgar 10-9 for the margin of victory.
The Knights (10-11) face Lake Mills (20-2) in the Class 1A-District 3 quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Mills. The Saints end their season at 11-10.
Lake Mills 84, Northwood-Kensett 31: The Bulldogs were too much for the Vikings in an 84-31 victory in the first round of the Class 1A-District 3 playoffs Thursday night at Lake Mills.
Jumping out to an 18-5 first-quarter lead and taking a 44-16 lead into the locker room at halftime, the outcome for Lake Mills was never in doubt.
Senior Chett Halming had a big night for the Bulldogs (2-20), scoring 25 points and grabbin eight rebounds.
Three other Lake Mills players finished in double figures, with junior Dashawn Linnen scoring 17, sophomore Wyatt Helming contributing 16, and junior Caleb Bacon with 11 points. Bacon also had a game-high 11 rebounds.
Junior TJ Whitelow led the Vikings with 10 points. Sophomore Kyle Nichols finished with seven points and a team-high four rebounds.
Lake Mills (20-2) faces Newman Catholic (10-11) at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the district quarterfinals. Northwood-Kensett ends its season at 3-20.
West Hancock 58, Riceville 26: The Eagles held the Wildcats to just four first-half points in a 58-26 victory in a Class 1A-District 3 first round playoff game Thursday night at West Hancock.
Senior Brayden Leerar led the Eagles with 18 points, all coming from beyond the 3-point line. Also scoring in double figures for West Hancock were juniors Chase Kronemann and Cayson Barnes with 11 points each.
West Hancock (13-10) will face Rockford (12-9) in the next round at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lake Mills. Riceville ends its season at 7-14.
Rockford 56, North Iowa 51: The Warriors jumped out to a 17-13 first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 56-51 thrilling victory in a Class 1A-District 3 first round playoff game Thursday night at West Hancock.
Senior Matt Schubert paced Rockford with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while junior Justice Jones contributed 14 points for the Warriors.
Rockford (12-9) will face West Hancock (13-10) in the Class 1A-District 3 quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Mills.
Boys Class 1A-District 2
Bishop Garrigan 83, Storm Lake, St. Mary’s 37: The Golden Bears took a seven point first quarter lead, then exploded for 32 second-quarter points to easily handle Storm Lake, St. Mary’s 83-37 in a Class 1A-District 2 first round playoff game Thursday night in Algona.
After grabbing a 50-16 halftime lead, Bishop Garrigan cruised the rest of the way for the margin of victory and punched its ticket to the quarterfinal round.
Senior Cade Winkel had a monster night, scoring 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds for the Golden Bears.
Three other Bishop Garrigan players scored in double figures, with junior Angelo Winkel contributing 16, senior Cameron Baade with 14 and senior John Joyce scoring 13 points.
The Golden Bears (19-2) will face St. Edmund (8-13) in the next round of the playoffs at 8 p.m. in Algona.
Boys Class 1A-District 11
West Fork 93, Clarksville 34: A huge first quarter that saw West Fork score 36 points was all the Warhawks needed in a 93-34 lopsided victory in the first round of the Class 1A-District 11 playoffs on Thursday night in Sheffield.
Five West Fork players scored in double figures, with junior Joe Ingham leading the way with 14 points on 7 of 7 shooting.
Other Warhawks in double figures were junior Jakob Washington with 13 points, senior Ian Latham and junior Kayden Ames each scoring 12 points, and junior Noah Maske contributing 11.
West Fork (20-2) faces AGWSR (9-13) in the next round of the playoffs at 8 p.m. Tuesday at West Fork.
Boys Class 2A-District 5
Osage 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42: The Green Devils led all of the way in a 68-42 win in the Class 2A-District 5 quarterfinals on Thursday night at Osage.
Senior Jonah Bluhm paced Osage with 19 points, while sophomore Nathan Havel scored 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds, and senior Thor Maakestad had 11.
The Green Devils (20-2) will face Forest City (15-7) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake.
Forest City 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52: The Indians and Cardinals played a tight game to the end before Forest City won 57-52 in the Class 2A-District 5 quarterfinals on Thursday night at Osage.
Junior Noah Miller led three Indians who scored in double figures, with a team-high 19 points on 6 of 7 shooting, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range.
Junior Brandon Leber scored 13 points, while senior Riley Helgeson contributed 12.
The Indians (15-7) will face Osage (20-2) in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake.