Boys playoff basketball roundup: Newman Catholic boys upset St. Ansgar

The Newman Catholic boys basketball team pulled off a 48-47 upset win over St. Ansgar in the Class 1A-District 3 first round game Thursday night at Lake Mills.

After being knotted at 10-10 after the first quarter, St. Ansgar outscored Newman Catholic 17-11 in the second to take a 27-21 halftime lead.

The Knights returned the favor, and the teams went into the final quarter deadlocked. Newman Catholic outscored St. Ansgar 10-9 for the margin of victory.

The Knights (10-11) face Lake Mills (20-2) in the Class 1A-District 3 quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Mills. The Saints end their season at 11-10.

Lake Mills 84, Northwood-Kensett 31: The Bulldogs were too much for the Vikings in an 84-31 victory in the first round of the Class 1A-District 3 playoffs Thursday night at Lake Mills.

Jumping out to an 18-5 first-quarter lead and taking a 44-16 lead into the locker room at halftime, the outcome for Lake Mills was never in doubt.

Senior Chett Halming had a big night for the Bulldogs (2-20), scoring 25 points and grabbin eight rebounds.