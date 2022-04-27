Boy Scout Troop 418, Forest City employees will hold May 7 cleanup day

The annual Boy Scout Cleanup Day in Forest City will be held on May 7.

City workers will be delivering dumpsters to the City Parking Lot on the Corner of K and 6th Street. There will be no parking in that lot from May 5 through May 10.

The Boy Scouts of Troop 418 and City Employees will be picking up articles area citizens want disposed. Those who want to participate in the clean up must register by noon on May 6. Small debris fee is $30, medium amounts are $50, large amounts are $70 or more. All residents will have the chance to clean out their unwanted items with a few exceptions.

Items that cannot be picked up include tires, oil, paint, batteries, household chemical cleaners, trees, brush, TV’s, electronics, household appliances, stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, microwaves, dishwashers, water heaters, air conditioners, computers and components.

Persons may call City Hall at 641-585-3574 to arrange to have items picked up by the scouts and city workers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0