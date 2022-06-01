Boy Scout Troop 418 and American Legion Post 121 honor May 30 Memorial Day

Forest City Boy Scouts from Troop 418 partnered with members of American Legion Post 121 for this year’s Memorial Day activities in Forest City.

During a May 30 Memorial Day Service in front of the veteran’s memorial on the Winnebago County Courthouse lawn, about 19 Boy Scouts and their Troop 418 leaders stood alongside the veterans.

“This was the first year we’ve done that,” American Legion Post 121 Commander Dennis Zehren said. “We as a post chartered them under the post, so they’d have a home here.”

About 10 members of American Legion Post 121 participated in this year’s Memorial Day morning ceremony. Zehren said the Boy Scouts learned what putting on the memorial service and preparing for the Memorial Day holiday entails for members of the post.

“The Boy Scouts are pretty much doing it all,” he said. “They helped put the flags out at the cemetery and they’ll be taking them in.”

Boy Scout Troop 418 has a long history of being active in community service projects. On May 7, the Boy Scout troop joined forces with City of Forest City workers for a citywide cleanup day. They spent the day picking up articles that area residents provided for disposal.

About a year earlier, Boy Scout Troop 418 replaced landscaping rock outside of the Forest City Public Library under the supervision of Troop Leader and Scout Master Jeff Haugen. So, helping with Memorial Day festivities is simply a new one of the troop’s many community betterment projects.

“It’s an absolute honor,” said Boy Scout Troop 418 Committee Chairman James Brockhohn, who has been with the troop since 1989. “The American Legion is our charter representative since about two months ago.”

He said the Forest City Boy Scouts placed all the flags in both cemeteries for this year’s holiday and would be taking all the flags down the following day.”

“We’ll do whatever else they want us to do,” Brockhohn said. “We’re very happy to work with the American Legion. It’s great because we both believe in the same things. These young men, growing up, may aspire to be great leaders and some may join the military as well.”

In this year’s Memorial Day service, American Legion Post 121 Chaplain John Arnold led everyone who attended in prayer and remembrance of those who served in the nation’s military.

“In memory of these our dead, may we pledge our commitment to these and our land,” Arnold said. “We honor those who gave their lives in service of our country.”

Post Commander Zehren noted that Memorial Day observances first commenced shortly after the close of the nation’s civil war.

“Let us resolve by deeds the duty and privilege of patriotism,” said Zehren before those in attendance recited the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

Zehren also presented a State of Iowa honorary certificate to American Legion Post 121 member Ted Overlie for 50 years of service.

“I’ve had 50 years of constant membership in American Legion Post 121,” Overlie said. “I joined in 1972. It’s a humbling experience. Quite a few before me have had this same honor. We have a good post here.”

During the ceremony, members of the American Legion Post 121 Honor Guard honored those who went before them with the firing of rifles and played taps. Both large and small flags went on display at Oakland, Madison, and St. James Cemeteries on May 27.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

