 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bowman of Lake Mills named to Kirkwood CC Dean's List
0 comments

Bowman of Lake Mills named to Kirkwood CC Dean's List

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Robyn Bowman of Lake Mills has been named to the Kirkwood Community College Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.

A 3.3 grade point average or higher and 12 or more credit hours is required to make the Kirkwood Community College Dean's List.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News