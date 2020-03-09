'Boots in the Barn' helps women learn calving

Women from throughout Mitchell County met at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Building in Osage on on Feb. 27, to participate in a cattle workshop relating to the topic of calving.

The unique workshop was a part of the Boots in the Barn Program.

“Boots in The Barn is only for women in agriculture,” said Darla Olson, Mitchell County’s ISU Extension Director. “We encourage women to attend these sessions, because sometimes they are more comfortable asking questions without men in the audience.”

The workshop that centered on assisting heifers or cows that have birthing difficulties (dystocia), began with a slide presentation presented by Caitlin Wiley, an ISU veterinarian. During the presentation, she told attendees that beef and dairy producers need to keep a close eyes on females that are close to delivering. Once the female is in labor she should normally deliver a calf within one to two hours, but if she has complications then a herdsman might have to assist in the birthing process.

Wiley explained that heifers, who are calving the first time, have more problems than mature cows and a major issue with dystocia is too large a calf. Dystocia can also be caused by a calf being in abnormal position in the birth canal, or a cow may have physical abnormalities in her birthing canal.