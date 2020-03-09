'Boots in the Barn' helps women learn calving

Women from throughout Mitchell County met at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Building in Osage on on Feb. 27, to participate in a cattle workshop relating to the topic of calving.
The unique workshop was a part of the Boots in the Barn Program.
“Boots in The Barn is only for women in agriculture,” said Darla Olson, Mitchell County’s ISU Extension Director. “We encourage women to attend these sessions, because sometimes they are more comfortable asking questions without men in the audience.”
The workshop that centered on assisting heifers or cows that have birthing difficulties (dystocia), began with a slide presentation presented by Caitlin Wiley, an ISU veterinarian. During the presentation, she told attendees that beef and dairy producers need to keep a close eyes on females that are close to delivering. Once the female is in labor she should normally deliver a calf within one to two hours, but if she has complications then a herdsman might have to assist in the birthing process.
Wiley explained that heifers, who are calving the first time, have more problems than mature cows and a major issue with dystocia is too large a calf. Dystocia can also be caused by a calf being in abnormal position in the birth canal, or a cow may have physical abnormalities in her birthing canal.
She explained how the women could assist a cow that was in labor, and discussed different kinds of birthing problems. Breech-births, where the fetus’s legs lie in an awkward position for normal birthing, or fetuses that come backward are some of the common problems. She warned that if a herdsman cannot assist the cow to birth within an hour it’s best to call a veterinarian.
You have free articles remaining.
She reviewed how to care for a newborn calf, such as vigorously rubbing the young animal’s side, cleaning mucus from the nose and mouth, and making sure the calf sucks or has access to colostrum milk as soon as possible. Colostrum, which is produced by the cow after calving, provides initial immunity, energy, protein and vitamins that aren’t available in regularly produced milk.
She suggested that cattlemen always keep colostrum products on hand should a newborn calf need it.
Wiley warned attendees that if they should be assisting an animal in the birthing process to first take the precaution of securing the cow’s head so she can’t attack. She related an incident where an unsecured cow butted her.
After the slide presentation, Wiley introduced the ladies to Caramel, a vet-med table top model cow, and Buttercup, a 50-pound rubber replica of a calf used to help students participate in a simulated birth. The women were given long rubber gloves, and through hands-on experience entered the birth canal, feeling to locate the rubber calf’s feet and head, and position them correctly. Then chains were attached to the calf’s two legs and the simulation of pulling a calf took place.
Wiley stated that in real life situations it can take two individuals to handle the process.
She pointed out that having the knowledge to assist in birthing calves in a timely manner can save the calf’s life and help in the reproductive health of the cow.
Earlier in the afternoon Wiley had taught a similar calf birthing session for 4-H Youth in the county. This educational workshop was sponsored by grants from Farm Credit Services of America, Farmers State Bank of St. Ansgar and the Mitchell County Cattlemen.