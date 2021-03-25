Book giveaway ends April 2

Read Across Iowa launched a month-long celebration on March 1 to bring the joys of reading to kids of all ages.

According to a press release from the Mitchell County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Mitchell County readers can still take advantage of the celebration until April 2.

Agriculturally themed Read Across Iowa events will be held in Mitchell County and across the state and will feature books and materials about agriculture that will appeal to all readers, the release states.

Extension will host "Our Great Book Giveaway" from March 29 to April 2. Participants can call local Mitchell County libraries to reserve a STEM activity bag. These include Osage Public Library; Nissen Public Library, Saint Ansgar; and the Stacyville Public Library.

According to the release, the activity bag includes a STEM Kit, a bookmark, and one of three great books – Auntie Yang’s Great Soybean Picnic by Ginnie Lo, My Family’s Soybean Farm by Katie Olthoff, and Carlos and the Cornfield by Jan Romero Stevens. This year’s theme is agriculture.