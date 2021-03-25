Book giveaway ends April 2

Read Across Iowa launched a month-long celebration on March 1 to bring the joys of reading to kids of all ages.
According to a press release from the Mitchell County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Mitchell County readers can still take advantage of the celebration until April 2.
Agriculturally themed Read Across Iowa events will be held in Mitchell County and across the state and will feature books and materials about agriculture that will appeal to all readers, the release states.
Extension will host "Our Great Book Giveaway" from March 29 to April 2. Participants can call local Mitchell County libraries to reserve a STEM activity bag. These include Osage Public Library; Nissen Public Library, Saint Ansgar; and the Stacyville Public Library.
According to the release, the activity bag includes a STEM Kit, a bookmark, and one of three great books – Auntie Yang’s Great Soybean Picnic by Ginnie Lo, My Family’s Soybean Farm by Katie Olthoff, and Carlos and the Cornfield by Jan Romero Stevens. This year’s theme is agriculture.
“When you read with children, you are making an investment,” said Darla Olson, Executive Director of Mitchell County Extension, in the release. “Early reading and talking with children gives them a strong start and a life-long return.”
Read Across Iowa is organized as a collaborative effort between the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Iowa 4-H Youth Development and the Iowa State Education Association.
According to the press release, some books and materials were provided by donations and grants from Dollar General, GROWMARK, the National Education Association, Iowa State University College of Human Sciences, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development and other the Mitchell County Corn and Soybean Growers, Iowa State University Extension Mitchell County, Osage Public Library, Nissen Public Library, Stacyville Public Library, Scholastic Literacy Initiative and partners of the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation.
To learn more, visit https://www.iowaagliteracy.org/Tools-Resources/Other/Read-Across-Iowa.